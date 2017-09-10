Llandudno remain top after Prestatyn Town draw

LLANDUDNO remain at the JD Welsh Premier League summit following a 2-2 home draw with recently promoted Prestatyn Town.

Alan Morgan’s side were made to work hard to secure a share of the spoils against the Seasiders, and although they lost their 100 per cent record they continue to be the top flight’s one remaining unbeaten side as they prepare to welcome Barry Town United to the Giant Hospitality Stadium on Saturday (2.30pm).

The home side posed a real threat early on during the S4C Facebook Live Stream contest, and they were rewarded for a bright start on 12 minutes when midfielder Danny Hughes looped an ambitious effort past Carl Jones.

This provoked a strong response from the away side, who levelled proceedings shortly after when Jack Kenny produced a composed finish past Dave Roberts on 15 minutes after some neat build-up from Ben Maher and Noah Edwards.

After the break saw the visitors seize the initiative for the first time when Maher’s diving header from a corner on the hour mark, but substitute Lee Thomas conjured up a header of his own on 70 minutes to rescue a point for Morgan’s men, despite a very impressive display from new signing Ross Stephens, who recently re-joined the club from Caersws.

The result sees Tudno hold a one-point advantage over Cardiff Met at the top, and they will be hoping to pick up further points against the South Walian outfit, who have made a steady start in their top flight return with four points from their opening four contests.

There was further good news for the club after new signing Aaron Hassall has received international clearance following his transfer and is available for selection this weekend.