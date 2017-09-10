Colwyn Bay school footballers to get taste of Premier League life at Manchester City

COLWYN Bay school footballers will get the chance to sample life as a Premier League star thanks to an ongoing partnership.

The Rydal Penrhos hopefuls will once again travel to the Manchester City Academy Complex for three separate tournaments in the coming weeks.

Year 1 will be the first to visit the impressive site on Thursday, September 29 for the IAPS Football Festival, which will see them test their skills against other schools from across the North West.

This will be followed by the U8 side who will participate in another Festival on Friday, October 6, with the U11 squad also set to benefit from the knowledge of City’s Academy coaches at a tournament on October 13.

The new £200 million training complex also boasts a 7,000-capacity stadium, education facilities and medical and sports science services.

The 80-acre site was funded by City’s owners and built in partnership with Manchester City Council, was conceived following the takeover of the Premier League club by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

Built on the site of a former chemical works, it includes: 16.5 pitches, including a full-size synthetic indoor pitch; A 56-seat TV auditorium for players to review video clips; Four-star accommodation with king-sized beds and bathrooms; 40,000km of artificial turf on 5.5 pitches, each one different so the team can tailor match preparations for away games.

Head of Boys’ Games Jamie McLeod, said: “This is something we have been doing with Manchester City for a number of years now, and we are delighted to be continuing what has been a very successful partnership.

“Our pupils really do get a lot out of their experience at the complex, which is still one of the most impressive facilities anywhere in the world.”