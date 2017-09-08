Weekend racing: Calder Prince fancied to regain winning thread at Haydock Park

IT’S day two of Haydock’s Sprint Cup meeting today and there’s some decent handicaps to get stuck into on a competitive seven-race card, writes CHARLIE CROASDALE.

In the 32Red Handicap (3.00) over six furlongs, it would be no surprise to see Manshood extend his recent record to three wins in his past four outings for the bang in-form Paul Midgley yard.

Midgley has been farming sprint handicaps like they’re going out of fashion in the past two months, with Manshood landing two decent class four handicaps over this distance at Hamilton Park, going up 10lb in the process to a mark of 85.

The four-year-old gelding bounced back from a poor run on desperate ground at Goodwood two starts ago and can prove he’s still ahead of the handicapper with ground conditions (good to soft) looking ideal here.

In the 32Red On The App Handicap (4.10) it’s well worth giving Calder Prince another chance for course specialist’s Tom Dascombe and jockey Richard Kingscote.

Kingscote is riding Haydock better than anyone this year and landed a mile handicap with the four-year-old back in July when making all from the front.

Winless in four subsequent starts, he very much ran into one in El Cap back here, while at Chester last time out he finished fourth in what looks a very decent race for the grade, finishing just ahead of Penwortham who franked the form last weekend back at the Roodee.

Back in a smaller field of eight, Kingscote should break well and will be very dangerous if let loose on the front end.

Later on the card, Charlie Fellows’ relatively unexposed Normandie Attack looks an intruiging runner dropped back slightly in trip in the extended mile and six furlong 10 Free Handicap (4.45).

Well backed on his final start in maiden company at Lingfield, Fellows three-year-old couldn’t reach the runaway winner but ran with promise.

Pitched into handicaps for the first time at Kempton, Normandie Attack looked every inch the winner at the two furlong pole, stalking the leaders, but his stamina gave way over the two mile trip and weakened into fourth.

The drop back down in trip looks absolutely ideal here and Fellows is proving very adept at placing his horses and could have found a nice opportunity here. Intense Tango rates a danger at a track she loves and is worth an each-way saver.

In the concluding 32Red Casino Handicap (5.20) I’ll give Awake My Soul a chance to end his three year losing run. The eight-year-old ran with plenty of promise when attempting to make all at York last month and has been cut some slack by the handicapper, down another 3lb to 85.

That mark is 9lb lower than when running a massive race into fourth at York’s May meeting over this distance, where a decisive low draw-bias left Awake My Soul with it all-to-do from stall 19. He’s undoubtedly well handicapped on old form and is worth each-way support.

The Sprint Cup itself takes place tomorrow (2.25) and Harry Angel can extend his tremendous campaign with a third victory for Clive Cox.

Beaten by Blue Point at Ascot back in May, Harry Angel has since landed the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes in visually impressive fashion over this course and distance, before running a smasher behind Caravaggio in the Commonwealth Cup.

Adam Kirby then got the best out of Harry Angel to land the July Cup at Newmarket, with several of tomorrow’s rivals in behind and he can confirm his superiority with the rain-softened ground not unexpected to be a hinderance.