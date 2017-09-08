Saints scoop £700k from brief European adventures

TNS will meet Elgin City at Park Hall in the third round of the IRN-BRU cup next month.

The Scottish League Two minnows visit the J D Welsh Premier champions on the weekend of October 6-7 following the Saints victory over Livingston last weekend.

The Saints 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory stood despite the massive blunder of referee Robert Harvey who ruled the trial ABBA penalty method used.

The system of the second team to take a penalty taking the third kick will be trialled in England’s Carabao Cup, Checkatrade Trophy and EFL play-off system this season.

However the system was not adopted by IRN-BRU Cup organisers, the Scottish Premier Football League, which has maintained the traditional shoot-out of method.

“It is not in our rules and we will be looking into how it happened as the rules were issued to everyone involved,” read a statement from the SPFL. “It looks like there was some confusion between the referee who came from Ireland and his assistants who were from Wales.”

Despite the result standing the controversy, watched by a live TV audience on S4C, provided a further blow to the cross border competition’s credibility following two cases of ineligible players in the past two seasons.

Meanwhile TNS will receive more than £700,000 prize money from their European escapade in the summer.

The Saints will receive a total of £732,944, comprising of £201,559 for their first qualifying round victory, £293,177 for reaching the second qualifying round and £238,206 as a national champion failing to reach the UEFA Champions League grop stage.

Bangor City, Connahs Quay Nomads and Bala Town will each receive £196,978 as Wales’ representatives in the Europa League this season.

The Saints huge pay day rivals Emirates FA Cup prize monies with this season’s two beaten semi-finalists receiving £450,000 in comparison while even Wales’ three Europa League representatives monies will exceed the prize money of clubs as far as the FA Cup fifth round.