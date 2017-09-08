Jones captains Wales to Schools Games glory

FRANKIE Jones has targeted the Commonwealth Games after playing a starring role for Wales wheelchair basketball team in last week’s 2017 School Games.

Jones, from Llanfair Caereinion, captained Wales to a 53-36 victory over Northern Ireland in the Wheelchair Basketball at the 2017 School Games at Loughborough University.

The 19 year old former Llanfair Caereinion High School student is a member of TCAT Shropshire Warriors Club.

Jones said: “We did really well as a team. We worked away at Northern Ireland and slowly pulled away in the second half, so it was a good performance.

Reflecting on the 2017 School Games, Jones said: “It’s been amazing. It’s just great to see the talent coming through for Great Britain in so many sports.”

Jones now has his sights on the Commonwealth Games with the sport newly introduced.

“Wheelchair Basketball is being introduced into the Commonwealth Games, so that’s the goal for me. I think I’ll be at the peak of my fitness in about four or five years.”