Powys riders impress at Builth

BUILTH Wells played host to a round of the British Cycling National Mountain Bike Series this summer.

Hosted by John Lloyd Racing and supported by Bulls Cycling Club, the Royal Welsh Showground hosted the event on a purpose built course which featured climbs, descents, technical features and jumps.

Children races were held on the first of the two day event with youngsters aged under 12 taking on the testing course before the youth, juvenile, female and elite class riders took centre stage on day two.

Several Bulls CC riders ended on the podium in their respective categories with Evan Lewis ending second in the under 6s, Robert Lewis taking third in the under 8s and Aelwen Davies and Cian Evans both winning their races in the under 10s.

Cycle Tec’s Alfie Davies won the under 12s with Finn Davies ending second in the under 10s while the Bulls CC’s Freya Evans ended second in the female fun race.

Four local riders competed in the main event with Iwan Evans and Sam Ryland both of Bulls Cycling in the youth category and Spencer Davies, Abergavenny CC in the juvenile and the Bulls’ Paul Lewis in the open category. A

It is hoped the venue will continue to be used to stage national events having also entertained the Welsh Mountain Bike Championships this summer while also scheduled to stage a round of the Welsh Cyclo-Cross Championships and Welsh Cycling Dirt Crits Series later this month.