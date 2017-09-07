Powell inspires Castle to victory over Wheaton

BISHOPS Castle edged closer to safety with a one wicket win at home to Wheaton Aston in Henshalls Shropshire League Two.

Castle were on the ropes as Luke Blakemore (3-22) and Stuart Chick (3-17) dominated for the visitors with only Jack Purkis (34), Tom Moulder (22) and generous bowling from the Aston attack which yielded 24 extras seeing them post 112-9.

However Richard Powell (5-39) and Moulder (3-28) dominated in reply, tearing through the Wheaton innings with only Blakemore (16) and Chick (20) posting double figures as Castle completed their downfall for 78.

