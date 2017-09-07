McCarley penalty gives Spa lift off

LLANDRINDOD Wells opened their account for the season with a thrilling 3-2 victory at home to Llanfair United on Friday evening.

Both sides carved openings early on but the hosts led when Shane Pritchard seized upon a defensive lapse to slot past goalkeeper Steffan Jones.

Llandrindod soon doubled their lead with Robbie Nicholls setting up Stuart Williams to strike but United reduced the arrears before the break through Alun Hughes.

Llandrindod restored their cushion midway through the second-half with the impressive Pritchard brought down in the area and Kieran McCarley slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

Paul Griffiths got United back in the game with a penalty and the visitors dominated the remainder of the contest but the resolute Spamen held out for victory.

Leaders Llanidloes Town were stunned as Radnor Valley hit back from a two goal half-time deficit to complete a 3-2 victory at Victoria Avenue.

Joe Evans was on hand to fire the hosts ahead inside two minutes and Richie Evans doubled the Daffodils lead on half an hour after Valley failed to clear Ed Clarke’s corner.

Valley were stung into action and were back in the game within two minutes of the second-half re-start with Elliot Morris surging through to slot home.

Five minutes later Valley were level with Geraint Lloyd following up to net after Liam Jones’ shot was blocked on the line and the fightback was completed when Joey Price converted a penalty awarded after being fouled.

Llanidloes laid siege to the Valley goal for the remainder of the game but goalkeeper Will Fowden denied Richie Evans while Matt Croose shone in defence.

Meanwhile Carno trounced Welshpool Town 4-1 at Maesydre as the Lilywhites were unable to capitalise on Llanidloes’ defeat.

Scott Williams starred for the Greens, opening the scoring with a looping header from Harry Holt’s corner before before Peter Rees doubled the tally.

Williams completed his brace from the edge of the area before being impeded in the area with Andy Evans completing Carno’s scoring from the penalty spot.

Ricky Litchfield reduced the arrears on a disappointing night for the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile Max McLaughlin was both hero and villain as Kerry celebrated a hard-fought 3-2 victory at Knighton Town.

McLaughlin starred with a brace with Tom Jones completing the Lambs tally while Knighton replied through Danny Ives and Ieuan Crowe at Bryn-Y-Castell.

However McLaughlin’s eventful evening was marred with a second caution and dismissal as Kerry ended the match with 10 men.