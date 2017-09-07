Guilsfield slump to home defeat to title contenders

GUILSFIELD slumped to a four wicket defeat at home to Henshalls Shropshire League promotion chasers Hinstock on Saturday.

Opener Sam Birch (85) was joined by a middle order knock from Duncan Todd (37) before Andy Trow (10no) guided the hosts to 190-9 to defend.

Ian Walton (4-34) starred for the visitors with support from Rob Smith (2-59) and Joe Birchley (2-43).

Hinstock’s victory was founded on a bright top order in reply with Oliver Wakefield (50), Birchley (35) and Smith (36) impressing before falling to Dave Court and Birch (1-44)

Court completed his 4-54 with Phil Clowsley caught and bowled for 25 but Hinstock were not to be denied as Ben Buchan (14no) guided his side to 191-6 and victory.