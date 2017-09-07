Grassroots award for Inns of Berriew

PAUL Inns was named Welsh Grassroots Impact award winner of the year at the annual Football Association of Wales (FAW) Community Awards in Cardiff last weekend.

Inns was recognised for a decade of service in developing the junior section at Berriew Football Club and across Central Wales football.

The UEFA B licence coach has overseen the establishment of Berriew’s junior section into one of the largest and most respected in the region, boasting more than 200 players at every level and 26 coaches.

Inns is also administration secretary of the Mid and North Powys Junior Football League, safeguarding advisor for the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) and organiser of the Mid and North Powys Winter League launched in 2016.

Inns is also coach of Newtown under 14s in the North Wales Academy League and recently appointed assistant head of Newtown Football Club academy.

Inns paid homage to each, saying: “I am proud of our achievements at Berriew, which are down to all our coaches and not just myself which have been recognised again this year with the club being awarded the Central Wales Football Association Club of the Year.

“I am humbled to win the FAW Grassroots Impact Award. There are so many dedicated and committed individuals within the grassroots game in Wales who give up an enormous amount of their time with the simple aim of trying to provide children, of all abilities, with the opportunity to play football.

“My ethos has always been quite simple. I want as many children as possible, both boys and girls, to have the opportunity to play football whether at Berriew or any other club. I also want to help players achieve their full potential and to do that I need to become the best possible coach I can be.

“Football isn’t just about kicking a ball around a pitch, it’s as much about a child’s social development. With the right coaches and the right environment, football can be used to help children develop self esteem, confidence and to build lifelong friendships.”

The award has capped a fantastic season for Berriew with the Club awarded the 2017 CWFA Club of the Year while Kelly Midmore, head of the girls section, was awarded 2017 CWFA Volunteer of the Year, narrowly missing out on the national title.

Inns added: “Having hosted a memorable McDonalds Community Football Fun Day in July when John Hartson attended and being confirmed as a CWFA Hub Club for the promotion of girls football in the area the future for Berriew Football Club looks very bright indeed.”