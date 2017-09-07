Four wicket loss for Montgomery at lowly Lilleshall

MONTGOMERY slumped to a four wicket defeat at Henshalls Division One basement boys Lilleshall to remain in relegation danger.

An impressive Monty innings began with a top order collapse as Andrew Barker fell to Charlie Conquest (1-17) for 14 before Charlie Clinton (11) and Tim Davies (14) fell to Conor Steele (2-25).

Aaron Ruff-Cock offered defiance with a top scoring half century before joining the rest of the Monty order in succumbing to James Williamson (6-21) who ensured the visitors demise for 130.

Ed Bennett struck early to remove to Lilleshall opener James Gant (9) with Alex Bromley (1-14) removing Ed Keenan, caught by Clinton for six.

Opener Tom Mackriel (25) was joined by Oli Todd (56) in laying foundations for the hosts until their departures as Ruff-Cock (2-47) and Bennett (3-39) struck.

However Lilleshall clinched glory in the 37th over with Jack Pierce (15) followed by Joe Gregory (12no) in compiling the runs to steer their side to 132-6.