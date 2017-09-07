Bulls claim point in Royals rumble

HONOURS ended even at the Lant as Builth Wells and Talgarth Town shared the spoils in Spar Mid Wales League Two on Friday night.

Former Rhayader Town and Llandrindod Wells star Richie Powell began his career with the Bulls by opening his account but the Royals ensured a deserved point through Louis Pritchard’s strike.

Meanwhile Hay St Marys celebrated derby glory with a 3-1 win at home to Brecon Northcote.

Tom Landon, Keviin Jones and Callum Maddy were on target for the Saints after Glyn Hobbs had given the Stags a fifth minute lead under the lights at Forest Road.