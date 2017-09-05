Relegation concerns grow for Bethesda and Carmel and District loss

BETHESDA face a fight to secure their North Wales Cricket League Division One status after a disastrous 56-run reverse to basement dwellers Carmel and District.

There are now just six points separating Andy Davies’ side from the relegation places with two games remaining, and they go in search of a much-needed win this Saturday in their trip to Pwllheli.

The visitor set a total of 145-9 from their 50 overs, with Nick White (41), Daniel Owens (24) and Gwion Dafydd (19) the only three batsmen to produce scores of note.

Kevin Evans and Gareth Jones both picked up three wickets apiece for the loss of 25 and 44 runs respectively, while Richard Williams picked up a brace at the expense of 19.

Despite chasing a modest total the home side never got close to reaching their mark, with visiting bowler Oliver Saynor tearing through the order to end a sensational nine-over spell with figures of 6-23.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and although opener Steve Jones managed to top score with 23 it was nowhere near enough as the struggling side mustered just 89 all out in reply.