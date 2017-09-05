Holyhead Hotspur and Caernarfon Town set for Nathaniel MG Cup showdown

HOLYHEAD Hotspur have been handed a home clash against derby rivals Caernarfon Town in the Nathaniel MG Cup second round.

The Huws Gray Alliance promotion hopefuls will square off against each other after impressive victories over Porthmadog and Rhyl, with the two sides already facing off once this season where Campbell Harrison’s men emerged victorious from a hotly contested affair.

The tie of the round sees Bangor City travel to fellow JD Welsh Premier League title hopefuls Connah’s Quay Nomads, while Flint Town United have been rewarded for a win at Rhyl with a home tie against all-conquering champions New Saints.

Holywell Town go in search of another cup upset when they travel to Chris Hughes’ Newtown, with recently relegated Airbus Broughton aiming to claim another top flight scalp in their trip to Aberystwyth Town.

Nathaniel MG Cup second round draw: Aberystwyth Town v Airbus Broughton, Barry Town United v Afan Lido, Cardiff Met v Pontypridd Town, Connah’s Quay Nomads v Bangor City, Flint Town United v New Saints, Haverfordwest County v Carmarthen Town, Holyhead Hotspur v Caernarfon Town, Newtown v Holywell Town.