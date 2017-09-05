Dundee produces flawless kicking display in Bangor win

NICK Dundee produced a flawless kicking display as Bangor began the WRU National League Division Two North season with a 20-17 win over Newtown.

The former Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect represented RGC at U16 and U18 level, and he made an instant impact for the Citizens in what was a keenly fought contest throughout.

The outside half hit his first penalty in the opening stages, and he increased their advantage with another well-struck kick midway through the half.

Their standout attacking play was rewarded with their first try of the contest soon after when pacey winger Dyfed Roberts touched down after good work from Cameron Owen.

Dundee added the extras and then proceeded to drill a long-range penalty through the posts to give the home side a 16-point cushion at the break.

After the interval saw a complete transformation from the visitors, who reduced the deficit immediately when Josh Owen crossed the white wash for an unconverted try.

Owen ensured a nervy end to proceedings by finishing off a line-out set-piece for his second score of the afternoon, but the hosts all-but secured the victory thanks to a sensational individual effort from Cameron Owen.

The mid-Wales side struck back yet again when Josh Jones crossed the line late on, but Bangor managed to hold on for the win and they will look to extend their unbeaten start this Saturday when they travel to Harlech.