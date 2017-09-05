Bangor City receive cash windfall from UEFA for Europa League exploits

BANGOR City return to action this weekend following the international break when they host Carmarthen Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Citizens have made an impressive start to the season after picking up two wins from their opening three contests, including a memorable 5-2 win over reigning JD Welsh Premier League champions New Saints.

Kevin Nicholson’s side have lofty ambitions and they showed their character to bounce back from their defeat at Cardiff Met with a 1-0 triumph over a spirited Prestatyn Town side, before recovering from an early scare to advance in the Nathaniel MG Cup at the expense of Huws Gray Alliance outfit Denbigh Town.

Saturday’s clash at the Bangor University Stadium is another good opportunity to pick up three points, with the Old Gold enduring a difficult start to the season under Mark Aizlewood.

They have yet to pick up a point and are the early basement dwellers, but their physical approach is sure to give the City side plenty to think about throughout the contest.

The club received a further boost this week with the news that their exploits in the Europa League have brought with it a significant cash windfall.

UEFA confirmed that they will receive €215,000 for their participation in the first round, with Connah’s Quay and Bala Town also receiving the same amount.

The governing body’s prize money is calculated from the combined gross commercial revenue from the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, 2017/18 UEFA Europa League and 2017 UEFA Super Cup, which this season is estimated at about €2.35 billion.

The total amount available for distribution to participating clubs in 2017/18 is €1.718.7bn, of which €399.8m went to clubs in the UEL.