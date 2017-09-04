Resolute Colwyn Bay hold out for Leigh draw

COLWYN Bay produced another resolute performance to come away with a draw against Leigh.

Sion Morris’ side have drawn five of their Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division games this season in what has been a successful campaign to date, and they currently lie in sixth place ahead of their trip to Formby on Saturday.

The visitors proved to be a formidable presence at the crease thanks to two centuries from Ross Zelem and Adam Shallcross, who put on 180 for the third wicket on their way to 102 and 100 not out.

Spinner Paul Jenkins did his best to get the hosts back into the contests with a pair of wickets for the loss of 89 runs, with Ryan Holtby claiming the scalp of Karl Brown (12) as Matty Hibbert was able to declare with his side on 246-3.

The Bay fightback did not begin according to plan as Hedley Molyneux sent Jordan Evans and George Johansen back to the pavilion for a duck and 16, while Brown ousted Mike Littler after the wicketkeeper made just 13.

The resistance came in the form of Zak Gidlow and Will Higginson, who both produced knocks of genuine quality before they were removed by Ryan Housley and Molyneux (3-67) for 47 and 86.

A nervy end to proceedings followed as Adam Campion (15) and Morris (4) were both out cheaply, but an unbeaten innings of 29 from Huw Roberts enabled the Penrhyn Avenue side to see out the remaining overs in comfortable fashion as they concluded play on 228-7 to ensure a share of the spoils.