Relegation looms for Llanrwst after Connah's Quay defeat

RELEGATION is now a near certainty for Llanrwst after a six-wicket reverse at North Wales Cricket League Premier Division rivals Connah’s Quay.

The Rwsters have endured a difficult season in the top flight and now find themselves 24 points clear of safety with two games remaining, and their fate could be sealed this Saturday when they travel to Chirk.

A disastrous spell with the bat left the visitors all out on 67 all out from their time at the crease, with an unbeaten 11 from Colin Theron the only double-figure score they had to show from a dismal display.

Ryan Holloway was the pick of the home bowling attack with figures of 3-19, with Darren Leach, Lee Davies and Martin Burger each claiming two wickets each for their efforts.

Theron and Gautam Murgai tried to get the away side back into the contest with four wickets between them in quick succession, but this failed to prevent Quay from reaching their required total with minimal fuss after just 11 overs of play after knocks from the opening pair of Thomas Hooson (18) and Burger (15) enough to see them through.