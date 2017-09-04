Llandudno boss Morgan expecting tough Prestatyn Town test

LLANDUDNO boss Alan Morgan is expecting a tough test when his table topping side host newly promoted Prestatyn Town on Thursday (7.45pm).

After a sensational start to the JD Welsh Premier League campaign, Tudno find themselves as the only unbeaten side in the division and have yet to concede a top-flight goal in three contests.

Next up at the Giant Hospitality Stadium is Neil Gibson’s side, who have begun their return to the WPL with a win and two losses after a standout Huws Gray Alliance season which saw them crowned champions in convincing fashion.

Morgan, said: “It’s going to be a very hard game for us, they are a young, hungry team, which will cause a lot of teams in the WPL problems this season.

“Their performance in the game to date have been good and they will pick up points through the season, just hopefully not against us on Thursday.

“I’ve always tried to make my teams to play football the right way, I think it’s the way that football should be played, and it’s a way that players want to play.

“I implement best I can by keeping a squad of players who can play football, and look to bring players in who can play my style, they need to be comfortable on the ball which all of my players are now, and it seems to be working.”

Tudno crashed out of the Nathaniel MG Cup last week with a shock 1-0 loss to Caernarfon Town, with Danny Brookwell netting the only goal of the game for the Cofis.

“I don’t think it was a great game between the sides, I don’t think either side deserved to win or lose, but the chance fell to them on the night and they put it away,” added Morgan.