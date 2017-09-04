Golf star Reuben Bather gets Wales call-up for Surrey clash

A GOLFING sensation has received another international call-up for an upcoming fixture.

Reuben Bather, a Year 10 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be part of the Wales U15 squad that will take on Surrey on Sunday, September 17 at Wenvoe Castle Golf Club near Cardiff.

The 14-year-old will look to continue his exceptional progression since joining Rydal Penrhos’ Golf Academy last year, something that has brought with it a host of regional and national successes.

He recently turned out for the Welsh side in a prestigious fixture against England, where he managed to secure a four and three victory alongside partner Abe Forsyth in their opening doubles match.

This was followed up by a narrow defeat to a more experienced opponent in his matchplay singles contest to close out the event, with Reuben putting up an outstanding effort before succumbing to a final hole loss.

The clash against Surrey will feature foursomes competition in the morning, before the two sides will square-off in singles action during the afternoon’s play.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “Reuben has proven that he belongs on the international stage and we are delighted his fine form has been acknowledged with another Welsh selection.

“His game has come on an enormous amount thanks to the practice he is putting in on the course, while he has also been working incredibly hard with our dedicated Strength and Conditioning with has also benefitted his overall game considerably.

“Reuben’s passions and dedication to the sport are matched by his natural talent and this is sure to bring with it a great deal more success in the future.”