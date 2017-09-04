Glamorgan suffer narrow Sussex defeat in annual clash at Colwyn Bay

GLAMORGAN suffered their narrowest Specsavers County Championship defeat for 44 years as they fell to a one-wicket loss to Sussex at Colwyn Bay.

Their annual trip to North Wales brought with it three days of frantic action, with the tie settled by a successful chase of 209, with Ollie Robinson ending the contest in the grand manner with a six over long-on.

The clash brought with it impressive crowds over the three days, and the nail-biting triumph keeps Sussex in the promotion hunt at the expense of Robert Croft’s men, who featured eight academy graduates in their line-up ahead of their tilt at the T20 finals.

Captain Michael Hogan, said: “It’s a disappointing result in the end, but we take a lot of positives out of the way a young group played over the three days.”

“There were whispers of ‘why are we sending a second team up’ (to North Wales), and probably no-one apart from us expected to win. The next oldest was 11 years my junior, it kept me energised.

“We were probably favourites (at 160-8) with the wicket just offering enough, but the way Robinson played was the way he needed to play on that wicket.

“There were eight lads who’ve come through our system and it bodes well for the future.”

Croft added: “We’re disappointed with the result, but proud of the way the young team battled to remain in contention until the end.

“They say catches win matches and we did put four down, but these players will learn from the experience.”