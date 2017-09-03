Rhyl hammered by Shotton on opening day

RHYL made a dismal start to their WRU National League Division Two North campaign with a thumping 45-5 home reverse to Shotton.

The visitors wasted no time in imposing themselves on proceedings with a try from their number eight early on.

The hosts then settled into the game and started to build on their structure before an inception by the impressive Dan Lynskey playing at 12 led to an easy run in under the sticks.

Another error from Rhyl led to a loose ball and centre John Ketley kicking through and pouncing for another converted try.

The home side got back into the game with a wonderfully worked try resulting in Greg Profit breaking the line before putting first team debutant Tore Wright in space to finish in the corner.

This joy proved to be short lived as more mistakes gifted Shotton a further seven points with another interception from Lynskey on the halfway line, and they went on to score twice more throughout a dominant spell to complete the rout.

A club spokesman, said: “Lots of positives to be taken out of the result with impressive performances from Danny Pearson, George Cliff and Gregg Profit.

“Also, it must be said congratulations to the youth players gaining their first team appearances and former Rhyl Players Dru Roberts and Richie Williams making their return.”

Rhyl 2’s ran out victorious in an emphatic 51 - 5 win away to Llandudno seconds, which will provide the coaches with plenty of headaches over selection going into next week’s derby at rivals Abergele (2.30pm).