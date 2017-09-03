Resolute Prestatyn claim Fleetwood Hesketh draw

A BATTLING display earned Prestatyn a share of the spoils against Liverpool and District Competition Division One rivals Fleetwood Hesketh.

The Beach Close side had just one wicket a spare as they fell just 12 runs shy of victory at the close of play, and Gareth Boughey’s side sit comfortably in mid-table with just one game of the season remaining.

They still have the chance to influence the promotion places in their final clash of the campaign when they host Rainford on September 16, who are currently second in the standings.

The visitors got off to a strong start at the crease through Neil Rimmer and Lee Bolton, who produced a superb second wicket stand of 92 on their way to scores of 89 and 85 respectively.

Wicketkeeper Scott Rimmer also aided his side’s cause with a promising 29 before he was ousted by Boughey (2-57), while the in-form Kieron New helped himself to the wickets of Bolton, Andrew Watts (4) and Steve Gregory (0) on his way to figures of 3-61 as the away side declared on 235-6.

Daniel Murphy wasted no time in putting the hosts on the back foot when he disposed of Sheil Sethi (18), New (20) and David Harris (4), and opener Ryan Westwell was caught off an Owen Lloyd-Drummond delivery after contributing 18.

The resistance came from Boughey and Gareth Leonard, who proved to be a formidable presence at the crease before they were eventually out at the hands of Ryan Thomas and Bolton for 42 and 65.

A nervy end to proceedings followed but Ben Wistow-Hughes and Danny Pryde managed to see out the innings as the home side finished on 223-9 from a mammoth 54 overs.