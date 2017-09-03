Prestatyn Town sign Caersws star Stephens ahead of Llandudno clash

PRESTATYN Town have bolstered their squad ahead of Thursday’s clash at JD Welsh Premier League leaders Llandudno with the signing of Ross Stephens.

The attacking midfielder returns to the Motion Finance Stadium after spells with Aberystwyth Town, Newtown and more recently Huws Gray Alliance side Caersws, and he goes straight into the squad for the S4C Facebook live clash against the only side with a 100 per cent top flight record.

Manager Neil Gibson, said: “I’m delighted to have managed to bring Ross back to the club, he ticks all the boxes we indenture in recruiting new players.

“A local lad living in Prestatyn, somebody who will fit into the group as he knows all the lads and played with some in his time here previously, has an enormous amount of WPL experience and his creativity on the pitch will enhance the group.

“We welcome Ross back and look forward to working with him again.

“Prestatyn Town would like to thank Caersws Football Club for their cooperation in ensuring the transfer went through very smoothly.”

Stephens was part of the Town side that won the JD Welsh Cup in 2009, and has made more than 300 WPL appearances with almost 100 goals to his name.

“It feels really good to be back and I look forward to helping the club achieve their goals for the season,” added Stephens.

The Seasiders will look to improve on their current league position and come into this week’s clash on the back of a shock Nathaniel MG Cup exit at the hands of Holywell Town.

Goals from Noah Edwards, Ben Maher and Damian Ketley were not enough to seal a path to the next round after the tie finished 3-3 after extra-time, with the visitors losing via a penalty shootout.