Annual Denbigh charity football match raises more than £1,800

A DENBIGH football fundraiser raised a substantial amount for a national children’s charity.

The annual Uptown versus Downtown clash took place on Sunday, August 27 at the home of Huws Gray Alliance side Denbigh Town, and thanks to the selfless efforts from players, sponsors and supporters more than £1,800 was raised.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Ronald McDonald House, who provide the sufficient funds and expertise to develop and sustain free accommodation at specialist children’s hospitals in the UK, including Alder Hey in Liverpool who are treating the son of former Denbigh resident Sarah Darbey – Finley Edwards – in his fight against acute lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Bragging rights once again went to the Uptown contingent after a close-fought affair, but despite the eventual 2-1 triumph it was the Downtown side that took the lead when veteran forward James Drury produced a composed finish past stopper Dean Conway Williams.

There joy proved to be short lived as midfielder David Davies’ quick-thinking from a 25-yard free-kick saw him level proceedings, and things got even better shortly after then they were awarded a penalty for an infringement inside the area.

Davies was unable to notch his second of the contest when his spot kick was superbly kept out by Llandyrnog United keeper Stuart Griffiths, but the referee ordered a retake following an encroachment prior to the effort.

This time Luke Abbleby tried his luck from 12 yards but found Griffiths in fine form once again with another smart stop, but he was unable to prevent Gareth Roberts from firing home the rebound from close range to give Uptown the advantage once again.

Despite a strong period of pressure in the final stages from Downtown, the defence led by Graham Owen and Simon Jones remained resolute to hold on for the victory.

Owen, who was one of the chief organisers of the event, said: “On behalf of all players I would like to offer a massive thank you to match sponsors Simon Belfield, Woodfest Country Show and Denbighshire Liverpool Supporters Club for their support, Denbigh Town FC for the letting us use their fantastic facilities and all the players and supporters who turned up on the day.”