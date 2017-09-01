Reed fires Robins to shock victory

JAMIE Reed fired Newtown into the second round of the Nathaniel MG Cup with a 1-0 win at Bala Town on Tuesday.

Reed converted a penalty on the hour to celebrate his third goal in two games as the Robins avenged their opening night of the season defeat at Maes Tegid.

The hosts looked to repeat their opening night romp with Andrai Jones glancing a Mike Sheridan cross wide inside the first minute.

However the Robins, unbeaten since their last visit to Maes Tegid, threatened themselves with Joe Kenton and Ryan Kershaw stretching the home defence.

Bala remained a threat with Glenn Rule testing Robins goalkeeper Dave Jones while Chris Venables and Oliver Horwood went close.

Newtown ended the half on top and came close to breaking the deadlock with Kershaw’s cross finding Neil Mitchell whose shot was deflected wide by Stuart Jones while on the stroke of half-time Kieran Mills-Evans headed wide.

Bala begann the second-half on top with Venables testing Jones with a free-kick while moments later Sheridan headed over with the goal at his mercy.

Newtown weathered the early storm and on the hour weer awarded a penalty when Reed was tripped in the box by Stuart Jones to convert the resulting spot-kick.

Moments later a dipping shot from Kershaw had home goalkeeper Ashley Morris scrambling before Bala regained composure and encamped to the Robins half.

Newtown dug in to frustrate tje Lakesiders with the new defensive partnership of Mills-Evans and Ryan Sears outstanding while Jones denied Venables and Mike Hayes in the hosts only clear cut chances.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Price, Cartwright (Denny 70), Harries, Kenton, Kershaw, Mitchell (Rushton 60), Reed. Subs: Evans, Rose.