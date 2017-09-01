NEWFA Cup previews: Gresford Athletic look for cup pick-me-up against Cefn Druids

GRESFORD ATHLETIC boss Steve Halliwell wants to use tonight’s second round clash at Cefn Druids to instill confidence in his side.

Holders Athletic have lost three of their four opening Cymru Alliance fixtures and Halliwell hopes a positive result at The Rock can spur them to improve.

Indiscipline has cost Gresford dear, with four of their players shown red cards in as many games. And Halliwell has urged his players to show more composure and focus on the pitch.

He said: “It’s just not been good enough. Our discipline in games has been awful and the players know my thoughts on this.

“I’ve told everyone that I want to see big improvements in this area, starting with the Druids game.

“It’s been a tough start in the league and the plan originally was to rest a few players in the cup and rotate a bit, but that’s not going to happen now.

“This is a competition we won last season and we’re proud of that, so we’ll try to retain it if we possibly can.

“It’s a big ask for us to go to a Welsh Premier side and progress to the next round, but that has to be the target.

“If we can come away with a win or a good performance then hopefully we can take the confidence that creates into our league games.”

Druids boss Huw Griffiths, meanwhile, has some bad news for Gresford – he plans to play some of his first team squad in tonight’s fixture.

The Ancients are without a league game this weekend and with some players still in search of full fitness, Griffiths is expected to field some of his first team tonight.

”I wasn’t going to use a strong squad,” said Griffiths. “But we are still looking at combinations and some of the lads need game time, so we might need to play a mixed team of first team and youngsters.

”It is another competition we want to progress in and that is the important thing for us.”

The likes of James Davies and Arek Piskorski could feature for Druids, while Tom Freeman and Dave McIntyre both miss out for Gresford following their dismissals against Penrhyncoch last weekend.

Airbus boss Andy Thomas hopes to see more fluency from his new-look side in their second round home tie against New Brighton Villa.

Following their 4-0 humbling at Queen’s Park, the Wingmakers appear to have hit their stride with league and cup wins against Holywell Town and Cefn Druids.

But Thomas is keen to see better understanding and a more ruthless streak emerge among the players he brought to the club in the summer.

He said: “The league is always our priority but the cup games will allow us to give some of the players some minutes on the pitch together.

“There’s so many new faces at the club, lads we’ve brought in over the summer, and it still feels like we’re gelling as a team.

“We’ve been creating plenty of opportunities in our recent games, but we haven’t really been putting them away.

“Against New Brighton Villa hopefully we can be more ruthless and make things easier for ourselves earlier in games and cut out the scrappy goals we’ve conceded.”