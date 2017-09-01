Evans double seals Crosses' victory

JAMIE Evans struck twice as Four Crosses overcame a battling Llanfyllin Town in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League on Tuesday night.

Sam Jones replied for the Magpies but Evans’ double ensured glory for Mike Barton’s men.

Meanwhile honours ended even in a 2-2 draw at Caradog Park as Trewern and Waterloo Rovers shared the spoils.

Matt Windsor and Barry Haralambous struck for the Tigers with the defending league champions ensuring a point with goals from Ollie Davies and Tom Ellis.

Luke Francis’ brace ensured Guilsfield Reserves a point from a 2-2 draw at home to Bishops Castle Town with the border visitors replying through George Mellor and Martyn Ziemann.

Llangedwyn continued their rich vein of scoring form in Mitsubishi Division Two with Josh Evans netting four goals in a 6-1 derby victory at Llanrhaeadr Reserves.

Lee Evans completed the Foxes tally while Ryan Broadbent netted a consolation for the hosts.

Dave Anthony starred with a hat-trick as Abermule Reserves prevailed 5-2 winners at Churchstoke Reserves while Charlie Humphreys and Harry Long completed Mule’s tally with the hosts reducing the arrears through Dray Rogers and Luke Shankley.