Daffodils late winner seals rise to table top

LLANIDLOES Town returned to the summit of Spar Mid Wales League One with a 2-1 win at home to Bow Street on Tuesday night.

Rhys Evans headed the Daffodils into the lead early in the second-half only for Llion Jenkins to level bu Llanidloes were not to be denied as Richie Evans struck the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

Welshpool Town maintained their own unbeaten start to the campaign with Will Thomas and Neil Pryce on target in a 2-0 victory at home to Llanrhaeadr.

Meanwhile late drama at Ty Brith saw Carno snatch glory in a 1-0 win over Llanfair United with Jordan McFadden netting the winner at the death.

Berriew hit back from their shownight disappointment to prevail 3-2 winners at home to Radnor Valley with a Richard Davies hat-trick cancelling replies from Geraint Lloyd and Ieuan Price.

Elsewhere Connor Bird maintained his excellent start to the season with the only goal of the game as Knighton Town prevailed 1-0 winners over Llandrindod Wells.

Kerry celebrated a 4-0 win at home to Churchstoke with Max McLaughlin returning to haunt his former club with a brace while Luke Mumford also completed a double.

Elsewhere a Kyle O’Shea brace inspired Talgarth Town to a 3-0 win over Penybont in Spar Mid Wales League Two with Alex Simmonds’ netting to complete the Royals victory with a solo strike