Red Kites lift off with six goal rout

RHAYADER Town put a turbulent summer behind them to start a new era with a 6-0 victory at Presteigne Reserves in the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South).

Goals from Johnny Jones, Richard Davies, Alex Clarke, Michael Fowlie, Jamie Evans and Tom Jones ensured a winning start for the Red Kites.

Builth Wells Reserves also hit the goal trail in a 5-1 win at home to St Harmon.

Dave Thomas led the spree with a hat-trick while Gethin Jarman and Tom Brown also struck with the Swifts reducing the arrears through Steve Hughes.

Hay St Marys Reserved edged a 3-2 derby victory at Brecon Northcote Reserves.

Goals from Jamie Jones, Roman Colmenares and Harry Ratcliffe won the day with Northcote always in contention through Ian Forbes and Jamie Raby.

Elsewhere Llanidloes Town Reserves won 3-1 at Newcastle with goals from Adrian Foulkes, Rhys Evans and Josh Matthews cancelling an own goal in reply.