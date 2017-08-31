Northcote snap up pair

BRECON Northcote have boosted their squad with the signing of versatile utility player Nathan Collacott.

The 26 year old joins the Stags from cross town rivals Brecon Corinthians who compete in the South Wales Alliance and brings a wealth of experience as the club strive to consolidate in Spar Mid Wales League Two.

Northcote have also strengthened their attack with Brian Keddle joining from the Corinthians with the 34 year old making the step up having carved a reputation as a potent striker at South Wales Alliance level.