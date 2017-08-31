Newtown celebrate the derby spoils at Monty

Newtown IIs dented Montgomery IIs promotion bid in division two with a six wicket win at Lymore.

Tom Corfield (56) starred as Monty posted 142-8 to defend with Rowan Meek (3-24) and Alan Jones (2-20) leading Town’s wicket haul.

Chris Bound (65) laid the foundations in reply before departing to Corfield (1-18) to leave Ian Hancocks (21no) and Matt Humphreys (10no) to guide Town to 144-5 and victory.

Meanwhile Alberbury IIs completed a 48 run victory at Shelton IIs in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.

Alex Hughes (31) and a strong middle order including Tom Haigh (22no), Nick Williams (15) and Neil Savage (14) led Alberbury to 166-8.

Sam Matthews (4-55) and Alan Jackson (2-34) led the home side’s wicket haul.

Haigh (4-37) dominated in reply and joined by Steve Jarrett (2-29) in tearing the heart out of the Shelton challenge while Hughes (2-6) celebrated the key wicket of Matthews (62) to complete the hosts fall for 118.

Bishops Castle IIs strolled to a 154 run victory at home to Ellesmere IIs in division three.

Tom Howard (90) and Paul Moulder (81) both shone as Castle posted 226-7 to defend with Jason Wirdnam (3-38) and Mike Lewis (2-48) leading the visitors attack.

Mere fell for 79 in reply with George Jones (2-20), Edgar Whateley (2-12) and Caitlin Perry (2-4) completing their demise in the 28th over.

Meanwhile Welshpool IIs prevailed 16 run winners at St Georges IVs with Jordan Harding starring with bat and ball.

Harding (49) and support from Dan Chodecki (28) and a poor home bowling display which yielded 42 extras helped Pool set 176-8 to defend with Mohammed Shafiat (3-20), Aaron Jones (2-17) and Steve Pessall (2-36) taking wickets.

Harding (3-47) and Adam Gannon (2-25) starred in reply while Rupert Redway celebrated the key wicket of Alex Chavesse-Thornton, caught by Max Cadwallader for 82, to complete St Georges fall for 160.