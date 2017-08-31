Montgomery no match for Heath in 108 run defeat

MONTGOMERY endured a day to forget in a thumping 108 run defeat at Henshalls Shropshire League One leaders Bomere Heath.

Monty tasted early success with Ed Bennett (1-41) accounting for Matt Jones, caught by Andrew Barker for eight, before Sam Williams caught Travis Keys (21) off Alex Bromley (1-38) to leave Heath reduced to 29-2.

However Heath built their innings with Charles Wigley (20) and Chris Edenborough (35) forming a 63 run third wicket partnership before both fell in quick succession off Aaron Ruff-Cock.

Ruff-Cock (3-44) was joined by Williams (1-40) in maintaining pressure on the middle order with Barker (3-17) celebrating the fall of Sam Bloor, caught by Charlie Clinton for 27 to leave Heath on 169-7.

However Monty had no answer to Andrew Oliver (25no) who defended the last wicket to guide Heath to 196-9 to defend.

Barker and Ruff-Cock both fell for ducks in reply as Monty were soon put on the rack.

Ieuan Griffiths (34) and Clinton (13) looked to stabilise the Monty innings in a 57 run third wicket partnership before both fell in quick succession to Henry Dawson.

Dawson (5-22) continued to dominate with support from Stevens (3-20) with only Rob Bennett (10) and Bromley (13) offering resistance to complete Montgomery’s fall for 88.