Llanymynech seal win at Waterloo

MIKE Edwards was the match winner as Llanymynech completed a shock 1-0 win at defending champions Waterloo Rovers in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Meanwhile Maesyrhandir celebrated their first points of the season with a 7-0 rout at Caersws Reserves on Friday night.

Tyler McCarthy and Kamal Lloyd-Jones completed doubles while Jack Carroll, Xavier Matisse and Nathan Williams also struck.

Forden United continue to set a hot pace at the top of Mitsubishi Division Two with Josh Gethin netting twice and goals from Brad Carr and Mike Henderson-Smith completing a 4-0 win at Carno Reserves.

Meanwhile Kerry Reserves thrashed Llanrhaeadr Reserves 9-3 at Tanllan.

Max McLaughlin led the rout with four goals while a Huw Roberts hat-trick and Ben Davies double completed the Lambs tally while Huw France’s hat-trick and a James Watkins strike accounted for the hosts tally.

Llangedwyn eased to a 5-2 home win over Churchstoke Reserves with Josh Evans and James Broadbent both completing braces.

James Evans completed the hosts scoring while Reece Cunnigham and Dray Rogers replied.

Elsewhere a Sukru Ozdemir double inspired Abermule Reserves to a 4-0 win at Newtown Wanderers with Charlie Humphreys and Dyfrig Rees completing the scoring.