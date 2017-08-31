Hamilton keeps Guils unbeaten

GUILSFIELD continue to set the pace in the Huws Gray Alliance after battling to a slender home win over Ruthin Town on Friday night.

Asa Hamilton maintained his impressive start to his Guils career with the only goal of the game while maintaining Nathan Leonard’s unbeaten tenure at the helm.

The only goal of the game arrived on 17 minutes with ex-Buckley Town striker Hamilton steering a long throw from Chris Cathrall past Ruthin goalkeeper Ryan Goldston.

Just three minutes later Hamilton should have doubled his tally from the penalty spot after Louis Irvine was fouled in the box by Osian Davies only to be denied by the impressive Ruthin stopper.

Ruthin grew more in to the game with a Kevin Evans header cleared off the line before Garmon Hafal released striker Llyr Morris whose shot was inches away from finding the corner of the net from a tight angle.

The Guils continued to dictate the game but found the Ruthin defence stoic for the remainder of the half.

It was a similar story after the break with Guilsfield asking all the questions while Ruthin continued to pose a threat on the break through ex-TNS player Tom Roberts without testing home goalkeeper Andy Wycherley.

Leonard said: “We were poor in possession second-half and didn't get the ball down as I like but we'll take the win playing average and it's been a good start. Credit to the lads as they again worked their socks off again.”

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Cathrall, Richards, Rogers, Ford, James (Litchfield), Cook, Jones, Hamilton, Irvine, Jenkins. Subs: Bromley, Matthews, Leonard, Litchfield, Andrew.