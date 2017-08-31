Castle boost bid for survival with six wicket victory

BISHOPS Castle took a major step toward securing their Henshalls Shropshire League Two survival with a six wicket win at Ellesmere.

George Rayment (5-30) starred for Castle with support from Jack Poulton (2-10) and Simon Palmer (2-37) completing Mere’s dismissal for 144.

Graeme Cowey (38), Fraser Duncan (26) and Ashley Thomas (23) top scored for the hosts.

Despite the loss of Richard Plant, caught by Bradley Chapman off Duncan for a duck, surviving opener Jonathan Price was joined by Jack Purkis in a second wicket stand.

Purkis was caught by George Austin off Thomas (1-41) for 28 with Price caught by Thomas off Chapman (2-24) for a top scoring 68.

It was left to Richard Fifield (19no) and Tom Moulder (13no) to form a fifth wicket stand to guide Castle to 145-4 and victory in the 35th over.