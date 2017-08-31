Caersws navigate testing Junction

CAERSWS hit back to claim their first win of the season at league newboys Llandudno Junction.

The Bluebirds started well but trailed midway through the half when Ross Stephens lost possession in midfield with Leigh Craven capitalising to slot past goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne.

Caersws dominated the remainder of the half but home goalkeeper Keighan Jones produced a point blank save to deny Luke Sherbon before tipping a 30 yard effort from Stephens over the woodwork.

Caersws hit back on 54 minutes with Rhydian Davies lifting a shot over Jones for Whitfield to chase and slot into an empty net.

The Bluebirds laid siege as Davies was joined by Whitfield, Sherbon, Stephens and Aron Hughes-Jones in testing the busy Keighan Jones.

Caersws led with 15 minutes remaining with Hughes-Jones’ corner steered over the line by Sherbon.

Caersws settled the outcome late in with Davies firing past Jones from the edge of the area as the villagers celebrated their first win of the campaign.

Manager Graham Evans said: “It was a pleasing reaction in the second half after being frustrated in the first and we could have won by a few more in the end.”

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Hughes, G Jones, Stephens, Davies, Hughes-Jones, Sherbon, Whitfield. Subs: G Evans, Stacey, Vickers, L Evans, McPhee.