Ruthin woman earns first call up for Wales 15s

A woman from Ruthin says she was shocked when she found out she’d been selected to train with Wales for the Six Nations, writes JOSH MORRIS.

Fly half Elinor Isaac, 21, has only been playing with RGC since July, having stepped up from playing with Abergele.

After a Super 5s tournament in October, she was spotted by coaches, before being asked to take part in trials for the Welsh sevens squad ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Elinor said: “I found out last Friday afternoon, I got an email congratulating me.

“I was a bit shocked and excited. It’s definitely something I’ve wanted for quite a while, but it’s just happened really quickly.”

She added: “I had one trial last Monday and one last Thursday, and then they e-mailed me on the Friday saying I’d been selected for the training squad.

“It’s a big training squad and it involves the sevens team who are training for the Commonwealth Games and then the 15s squad who are training for the autumn internationals and Six Nations.”

While competing in elite rugby, Elinor is undertaking an electrical engineering apprenticeship.

She added: “We train every Wednesday (and) the first camp is on November 11 for the Scotland game. I just need to focus on fitness basically, getting up to the level where those that have been there for a while are.”