Anglesey AM hails island's 'tremendous' homelessness organisations

Ynys Môn Assembly Member, Rhun ap Iorwerth, recently met with various homelessness organisations to discuss the excellent work they’re doing on the island.

Mr ap Iorwerth met members of Digartref Ynys Môn, Citizens Advice (CAB) and Gorwel on Monday, September 11.

He stated that the morning’s discussions “gave a shining example of how hard these organisations are working to aid the individuals and families who are struggling most in our communities.”

Mr ap Iorwerth hailed the work the groups have done on Anglesey as “tremendous”, before outlining the challenges they face in the future and how he will help address them.

“Meeting these groups and the people they’ve worked so hard to help was incredible.” he said.

“To hear their stories and the support they’ve received right here on Anglesey from groups like this, it’s tremendous that these groups are having such a positive effect on people’s lives, dealing with one of the biggest issues affecting the whole of Wales right now.

“They deserve every ounce of credit and support for the work they’re doing.”

He also noted that concerns had been raise over the future of the services during the meetings.

“Throughout these meetings there have been concerns raised about the likelihood of more cuts to Public Services in the near future, especially to ‘Supporting People’ funding from Welsh Government, the challenges of Universal Credit, and the effect that Wylfa Newydd could have on fighting homelessness were persistently raised.

‘These groups are having a big impact on people’s lives, but we must do everything we can to combat the threats these groups, and the individuals they set out to help, are facing.

“Doing more with less and less funding isn’t sustainable, and these potential cuts endanger the future of these groups which play such an important role in helping those less fortunate in our society.

“I will be seeking ways of highlighting these issues in the Assembly to make sure that these groups, as well as others doing similar exceptional work, can continue to do so and provide a tremendous service to those who need it.”