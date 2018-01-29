Flintshire man three times the drink drive limit

A man got locked out while dog sitting at a friend’s home – so he went to get vodka and drank some of it in his car.

Iain Gareth Darbey, 36, then drove to a local shop to get a soft drink and was caught drink-driving, a Mold court heard.

Furniture company worker Darbey, who was found to be more than three times the alcohol limit, told police he could not believe he had been so stupid.

He said he had never been drink driving before and got caught the first time he did it.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court he was banned from driving from 23 months and placed on a community order under. He must carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay£85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Darbey, of Wepre Park in Connah’s Quay, admitted driving with 111 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath compared to the legal limit of 35 on January 13 in Broughton Hall Road, Broughton.