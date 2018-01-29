Drink-driver from Flintshire could not understand how he arrived at crash location

A man who crashed his car into a lamp-post told police he could not understand how he got to the location.

Alexander Phillip Price, 27, of Coppa View in Buckley, said he had earlier been on a date.

He picked went with his date to a pub in Shotton, had a drink of lager and dropped her off at her home address.

Price said he recalled going to McDonald’s later but could not understand how he got to the location in Gladstone Way, Hawarden, where he was found.

He said a car approached in his lane and he swerved to the off-side lane to avoid a collision.

Price said he believed he had hit a tree but police officers told him it was a lamp-post.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court, Price admitted driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath compared to the legal limit of 35.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and placed on a community order under. He must carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said police on mobile patrol on January 10 received a report of a vehicle involved in a collision in Gladstone Way, Hawarden.

They found Price sitting in the driving seat of a Citroen Berlingo which had front end damage.

Officers immediately noticed he appeared to be drunk and provided positive breath test.

He blew a reading of 93 in the police station against the legal limit of 35.

Gary Harvey, defending, said Price was a self-employed joiner.

He accepted he had a problem with alcohol and had already referred himself for counselling and intervention with an alcohol agency in Rowleys Drive, Shotton.

Price, Mr Harvey told the Mold court, accepted he had been drinking heavily for some time.