Former Flintshire pub The Rainbow Inn could be demolished for new homes

A village pub which closed unexpectedly almost five years ago could be demolished to make way for new homes.

Two semi-detached dwellings could be built on the site of the Rainbow Inn on Ruthin Road, Gwernymynydd, subject to planning permission being granted.

A proposal to knock down the former pub, which closed in April 2013, was lodged with Flintshire Council’s planning department last month.

The application, by Wheeler Homes, would add the two new properties to its Lime Kiln Court development.

The closure of the Rainbow Inn came as a shock to regulars, residents and the area’s MP when it was announced back in April 2013.

Just months after taking over the pub, Barry and Linda Donaldson were told it had been sold by Punch Taverns.

A planning application to construct eight new homes on the site was approved in 2014 under planning officers’ delegated powers.

A decision on the new planning application is expected to be made by the end of this month.

A second pub could also be revamped to make way for a new development. An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council for a café on the site of the New Inn on Corwen Road, Pontblyddyn.

The proposal would convert the pub into a café, including internal remodelling and rear extension added.

That application is expected to be decided by February.