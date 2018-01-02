New £4m Flintshire crematorium is starting to take shape

WORK is progressing on Flintshire’s new crematorium.

Construction at the site, on land near Kelsterton Lane and Oakenholt Lane, near Connah’s Quay, began in July last year.

It is due to be completed in May by Oxfordshire-based Memoria, who won a legal battle with Flintshire funeral directors J E Davies and Son to provide the £4 million facility, and was given planning permission in 2016.

Mourners currently have to travel to crematoriums at St Asaph, Colwyn Bay, Pentrebychan in Wrexham or Blacon in Chester to bury their loved ones but the long wait for a facility closer to home could soon be over.

Connah’s Quay Golftyn councillor Paul Shotton has welcomed the progress and said it could not be completed quickly enough.

“At long last we are getting our crematorium,” he said.

“It will save a lot of loved ones the wait and heartache of having to go out of the county, so the sooner the better in my opinion.

“At the time it was proposed I was pleased to be able to put my voice forward in favour of having a crematorium.”

“People won’t have to plan journeys to places they are not as familiar with, or have to go to Wrexham or Blacon.

“There is also a bit of wait at other places so that will be another benefit, cutting down on the time people have to wait both in Flintshire and elsewhere.

“Everything seems to be on track and we are looking forward to completion.”