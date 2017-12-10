Man sexually assaulted female carpenter who came to fix his bathroom door

A MAN who sexually assaulted a workperson who went to his flat to fix a bathroom door will have to register as a sex offender for five years.

Michael Andrew Rogers, 56, had originally denied grabbing the woman, nuzzling her neck and trying to lead her to his bedroom in Garden Road, Wrexham, on July 28.

But he was found guilty at a trial held at Wrexham Magistrates Court on November 2 and was sentenced at the court yesterday.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said the woman chatted initially and although she said he was “odd” she did not think his behaviour was “sinister” and he held the door for her while she tried to make a temporary repair.

But as she started to pack up Rogers wandered out of the bathroom towards his bedroom before coming back and saying: “It’s just me and that big old bed every night”.

She said she felt uncomfortable and as she tried to get past Rogers he grabbed her with both hands and pulled her to his chest while she was still holding her drill and screws.

He asked her, “How are you fixed for the bedroom?”, magistrates heard.

But he let go when she resisted and she left the property, dropping her equipment before grabbing it so she could get away.

She said she “faked a laugh” and told Roberts she had a boyfriend but in reality she was shaken and after driving away she called her partner before phoning her employer and the police who went to the address later that day.

Rogers maintained in his police interview and throughout the trial that the assault never happened.

He claimed he had been painting the hallway skirting boards while the worker was there and had got white gloss on the door when he helped her as his hands were covered in paint.

He denied the assault and making any sexual comments and said in interview that if he had grabbed the woman she would have had paint on her.

The court found Rogers guilty after deciding the woman was a credible witness, the actions she had taken afterwards were reasonable and she had no motivation to make up a story.

Emma Simmoes, defending, said her client “maintains his denial”.

She said Rogers was “an individual with particular needs” who suffered from poor mental and physical health. He had learning difficulties and had been fitted with a pacemaker and earlier in his life he had experienced a “high-level of bullying” and remained isolated.

She said he would not benefit from a custodial sentence and it would be better for him to work with probation services.

Magistrates’ chairman Justine Barlow handed Rogers a two-year community order with a 60-day rehabilitation requirement.

He will also have to pay a fine of £180, £620 costs and a victim surcharge of £85 as well as paying his victim £200 compensation.