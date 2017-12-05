By-election date set for late AM's former Alyn and Deeside seat

A date has been confirmed for the by-election for the Assembly seat held by the late Carl Sargeant.

The Alyn and Deeside constituency will be contested in a by-election on Tuesday, February 6.

The date was confirmed by Elin Jones AM, the Llywydd/presiding officer of the Assembly.

Before his death on November 7, Mr Sargeant had represented his home patch in the Senedd since 2003.

February 6 marks the last date available for the by-election to take place and although elections and by-elections take place on Thursdays by convention, there is no statutory compulsion to do so.

In deciding on the date, the Llywydd has taken account of “the sensitivities of the circumstances which led to the vacancy arising, the practical arrangements for the effective management of the by-election and the impact of the Christmas period on arrangements.”

In these circumstances the Llywydd believes this decision provides all political parties and candidates with “the maximum opportunity to prepare and also enables the local authority to make the necessary arrangements in a timely way.”

Mr Sargeant’s family released a statement on Monday thanking those who helped give him a “fitting send-off”.

Hundreds packed inside and out of St Mark’s Church in Connah’s Quay on Friday for a service to celebrate Mr Sargeant’s life.

His son Jack said: “Dad’s funeral on Friday was the celebration of his life we wanted it to be, with hundreds of people coming together to share so many happy memories.

“Mum, Lucy and I continue to be indebted to so many friends in Connah’s Quay and across North Wales.

“In particular, we would like to thank the following individuals who helped give Dad such a fitting send-off: Cllr Bernie Attridge, deputy leader, Flintshire Council; Peter Morris, funeral director; Richard Blake, bereavement manager; Sam Tully, Streetworks manager; Colin Everett, chief executive, Flintshire Council; Chief Supt Sacha Hachett and Chief Insp Dave Jolly, North Wales Police; DJ Shaun ‘K’ Williams, and all the staff at Connah’s Quay Labour Club.

“We are so grateful for the support we’re receiving from our community during such a difficult time for our family.”

A fundraising effort to create a memorial fund in Mr Sargeant’s name has now also surpassed its second target.

Having originally been set up by his lifelong friend Bernie Attridge to raise £2,500, it has now gone past the £4,000 mark.

An afternoon of music and comedy is being held on Sunday at Connah’s Quay Labour Club with all proceeds to the fund.

Starting at 1pm, John Martin will perform a stand-up routine before live music with singer Kaye Weston.

Tickets priced at £5 are available from the club on Fron Road or through Cllr Attridge.