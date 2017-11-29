Work on Wrexham town centre block of 24 flats nears completion

WORKS on a town centre block of flats is nearing completion.

The site of the former derelict building in Pen y Bryn, which collapsed into the road in 2015, is being redeveloped into accommodation thanks to loans via a Welsh Government-backed scheme.

An initial completion date for the 24 two-bedroom high quality flats, with commercial spaces below, was set for October but Wrexham Council then confirmed the development will be finished by the end of the year.

Yesterday workers were seen dismantling the scaffolding around the building, which sits next to Caldecott and Sons funeral directors.

Cllr Terry Evans, lead member for economic performance and regeneration, told the Leader in October that names had already been put down for leases and four commercial office spaces on the ground floor of the building will be occupied not long after completion.