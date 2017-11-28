Concerns raised over plan for new live music event in Mold

PLANS for a new Bank Holiday live music bash in Mold could harm other events, organisers fear.

The Core Promotions, organisers of Chester Live, are looking to bring a similar event to the town called ‘Mold Live’ over August 23 to 27 next year.

But the organisers of Mold Carnival which also takes place in August, and the organisers of Live on the Square which takes place in April, believe it could threaten the success of their events.

Dan Read, who runs Core Promotions which is behind the ‘Mold Live’ plans, has written to Mold Town Council outlining his proposal for the event.

He said: “Mold Live will be a community based, multi venue ‘live’ event based in the North Wales town of Mold.

“Our aim will be to promote all forms of live music and events to the local community, and bring the community together to get involved with projects which will incorporate all ages and all backgrounds.

“We’ll bring a community cohesion through live music and will introduce people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds to local live acts from Mold and surrounding areas, with a focus on Welsh artists and the Welsh Celtic heritage of the town.”

He added: “We’ll look to provide several free music events across the town of Mold; some small scale and some on a larger scale.

“We’ll also look to incorporate all local pubs, venues and ‘spaces’ into the event and some of which will have charges for entry.

“These charges will help to fund the events and pay for the artists playing the events.”

Mr Read added that local colleges and schools would be contacted to engage with the event, and that it would be funded via the Arts Council of Wales, the Big Lottery Fund, Flintshire Council and “other revenue streams” such a sponsorship.

But Mold Town Council has also received representations from organisations of other events objecting that it is too similar.

The Mold Carnival Committee has responded with a statement which said: “The format of Mold Live’s outside event is almost a duplicate of Mold Carnival’s High Street based event which takes place a month earlier.

“The concept that Mold Live is proposing is not new and far from original to Mold, in fact original music performed by local artists can be heard at many of the events which take place in Mold, including the carnival, Live on the Square, Food Festival, Bailey Hill Fesitval, Flintshire Pride as well as in the local pubs and Theatr Clwyd.

“To have an event so similar to our own the following month, we feel we have no other option than to object to this event being allowed to proceed with the support of Mold Town Council.”

The Live on the Square committee, whose event takes place in April, has also objected in a statement which said: “Mold is a vibrant town and already has a busy active calendar with an excellent reputation with events being organised by a number of dedicated volunteers throughout the year.

“It is, however, only a small town and can only sustain so many music and other events and it is our genuine concern that the proposed ‘Mold Live’ would be a step too far for the town and especially given our stated intention of growing the number of events being organised by the LOS committee, it would adversely impact on the potential success of our future events.

“We, the LOS committee, do not feel we can support the ‘Mold Live’ proposal as it is too similar to our own current offer and would impact on our future ambitions.

“We feel that as a town, a collective, the events that are organised are not the only vessel that brings the people of Mold together, but also the organisers and fantastic local volunteers that make these occasions possible.”

The town council will discuss the proposal at their monthly meeting tomorrow evening.