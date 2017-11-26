Wind, rain and hail but Prestatyn Christmas lights are now on

Only the brave risked the wind, rain and hail to watch Prestatyn Christmas lights get switched on.

But those who turned up on Saturday afternoon were able to enjoy carol singing, a hula hoop show and festive-themed performances on the stage.

About 20-30 people turned up between frequent heavy hail showers, to listen to carols sung by the Mind Music Group, and watch Prestatyn deputy mayor Anton Sampson with his daughter and consort Bethany switch on the Christmas lights.

The 3 Leaf Clovers group performed on the mobile stage in the Cookhouse car park and hoola hoop performer Nula Irwin, was determined to put on a show in the biting wind and frequent heavy downpours.