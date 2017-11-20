Funeral of Carl Sargeant to be held in his hometown next month

The funeral of a politician believed to have taken his own life will be held next month.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant was found dead at his home in Connah’s Quay On November 7.

At the opening of an inquest held in Ruthin, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mr Sargeant’s wife Beradette had found her husband on the floor of the lean-to after “an apparent act of self-harm”.

The father-of-two was found just four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations about his personal conduct, which he denied.

Since the death of Mr Sargeant, tributes have flooded in for the popular politician and friend to so many.

As previously reported in the Leader, his son Jack released a statement on behalf of the family thanking the community for their support following the death of Mr Sargeant.

On Saturday, Mr Sargeant’s friend and deputy leader of Flintshire Council Bernie Attridge confirmed the date of his funeral on Twitter.

Cllr Attridge said: “Carl’s funeral will be on Friday December 1 at St Marks Church in Connah’s Quay at midday.”

A minute’s silence was also held at the Buckley Town v FC Nomads match on Saturday.

Speaking on Saturday, a spokesman for the club said: “At a very sad time for FC Nomads, our thoughts today will be for Carl and his family.”