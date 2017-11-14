Schoolboy Charley Simpson to take on Hole in One Challenge for BBC Children in Need

A DETERMINED schoolboy will be taking to the golf course once again to raise funds for a national cause.

Charley Simpson, a Year 8 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, will be embarking on a special Hole in One Challenge at Rhos on Sea Golf Club on Thursday, November 21.

All proceeds from the event will be going to BBC Children in Need, and he will be aiming to achieve the milestone on hole eight from 11am until dusk.

An extra £100 will be donated to the fund for every time Charley achieves the feat, and there will also be the chance for spectators to try and hit an ace at a cost of £1 per shot.

There will also be a nearest the pin competition on the hole with a hamper of goodies awarded to the victor.

This is the eighth year that the 12-year-old has taken part in a gruelling fundraising event for the national cause, and has raised more than £10,000 to date.

Aged five Charley cycled 14 miles from Pensarn to Llandudno, and a year later completed the “Top Gear Triathlon”, consisting of walking, cycling and go karting round the BBC programme’s testing track.

At seven he cycled from Chester to Llandudno, trekked up Snowdon and has completed a marathon 2,372 yard, 72-hole challenge at Rhos on Sea Golf Club.

Last year’s task was to complete a Dream Round challenge, which saw him play the best hole at 18 different courses along the North Wales coast.

Deputy Head Tim Cashell, said: “Charley’s efforts have been nothing short of extraordinary and we are only too happy to be supporting him by giving him the day off.

“Hopefully this challenge will be as successful as his previous challenges, and everyone at Rydal Penrhos wishes him the very best of luck.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/rachel-simpson2017.